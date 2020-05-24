Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Northland Securities

Northland Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) in a research note released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $50.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Encore Capital Group from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Encore Capital Group from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Encore Capital Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Encore Capital Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Encore Capital Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Encore Capital Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ECPG traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.92. The stock had a trading volume of 134,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,202. The firm has a market cap of $996.99 million, a PE ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. Encore Capital Group has a twelve month low of $15.27 and a twelve month high of $40.16.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The asset manager reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($1.32). The company had revenue of $289.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.44 million. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Encore Capital Group will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 7.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 954,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,327,000 after buying an additional 62,736 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group in the first quarter valued at $21,476,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 680,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,901,000 after buying an additional 7,017 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 7.8% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 497,821 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,639,000 after buying an additional 36,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 413,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,606,000 after buying an additional 39,299 shares in the last quarter.

About Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

