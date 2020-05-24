Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Issues Q4 2020 IntraDay Earnings Guidance

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) updated its fourth quarter 2020

IntraDay earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.19-0.21 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $110.166-111.447 million.Endava also updated its FY 2020

IntraDay guidance to 1.18-1.19 EPS.

DAVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Endava from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price target on Endava from $56.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Endava from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Endava from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Endava from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.89.

Shares of Endava stock opened at $45.74 on Friday. Endava has a twelve month low of $27.21 and a twelve month high of $56.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.53, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.23.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Endava had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 6.85%. The company had revenue of $92.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Endava will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Endava

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and the United States. It offers strategy, creative and user experience, insights through data, mobile and Internet of Things, architecture, smart automation, software engineering, test automation and engineering, continuous delivery, cloud, applications management, and smart desk services across the digital evolution, agile transformation, and automation solution areas.

