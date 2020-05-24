Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of GBP 0.15-0.16 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.20. The company issued revenue guidance of GBP 86-87 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $88.70 million.Endava also updated its FY 2020

IntraDay guidance to 1.18-1.19 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Endava from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Endava from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Endava from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Endava from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Endava from $56.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.89.

DAVA stock opened at $45.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.53, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Endava has a twelve month low of $27.21 and a twelve month high of $56.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.57.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Endava had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $92.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Endava will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Endava

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and the United States. It offers strategy, creative and user experience, insights through data, mobile and Internet of Things, architecture, smart automation, software engineering, test automation and engineering, continuous delivery, cloud, applications management, and smart desk services across the digital evolution, agile transformation, and automation solution areas.

