Euronext’s (EUXTF) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

EUXTF has been the subject of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Euronext from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Commerzbank cut Euronext from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. HSBC upgraded Euronext from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Euronext in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Euronext in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Euronext has a consensus rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS:EUXTF remained flat at $$91.00 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.11. Euronext has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $94.25.

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues; and cash trading services, which include the provision of various marketplaces for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to directly buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

