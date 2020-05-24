Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Receives Hold Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their hold rating on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Evoke Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th.

NASDAQ:EVOK traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.38. 805,896 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,822. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.79 million, a P/E ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 1.74. Evoke Pharma has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $2.39.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts anticipate that Evoke Pharma will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Evoke Pharma by 108.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 28,260 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evoke Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Evoke Pharma in the first quarter worth $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

Evoke Pharma Company Profile

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray, which is completed Phase III clinical trials for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women.

