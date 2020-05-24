Evonik Industries (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) Given Overweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Evonik Industries (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EVKIF. Barclays raised shares of Evonik Industries from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy.

Evonik Industries stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.19. The stock had a trading volume of 905 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.83. Evonik Industries has a 52 week low of $17.32 and a 52 week high of $30.72.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

