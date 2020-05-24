Extremely Negative Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSF) Share Price

News headlines about Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSF) have trended extremely negative this week, according to InfoTrie. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Airbus earned a news impact score of -4.63 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted Airbus’ analysis:

EADSF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.50.

Shares of EADSF traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.85. The company had a trading volume of 3,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,683. Airbus has a 12-month low of $50.86 and a 12-month high of $154.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.60.

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

