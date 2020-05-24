Factom 24 Hour Volume Hits $293,058.00 (FCT)

Factom (CURRENCY:FCT) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. During the last seven days, Factom has traded down 4.6% against the dollar. One Factom coin can now be purchased for about $1.75 or 0.00019493 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, Upbit, Bit-Z and BCEX. Factom has a market capitalization of $15.91 million and $293,058.00 worth of Factom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011187 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.07 or 0.02092911 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00093883 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00181855 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00043173 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000737 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Factom’s genesis date was October 5th, 2015. Factom’s total supply is 9,080,574 coins. The Reddit community for Factom is /r/factom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Factom is factom.org . Factom’s official Twitter account is @factom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Will Factoids have their own blockchain? Ultimately Factoids will be implemented on their own Chain in Factom. For the crowd sale, other options are possible. How are Factoids created? Two ways. Factoids will be created as a part of the crowd sale. Secondly, Factoids will be created at a fixed rate and paid to the Factom Servers and Audit Servers for their work running the system, and to pay other incentives. Is there a separate Proof of Work or other consensus mechanism for factoids, independent of factom? No. That said, the Factom chain and the Entry chain are managed by the Factom Servers (they are the application using these chains) so they validate them in real time. No invalid entries can be placed in these chains. How do factoids get sent back to the protocol? Is it a kind of burn? No. The Entry Credits are burned. Entry Credits are non transferable. They can only be used to buy entries. But when they DO buy entries, the Factoid in the protocol that was used to buy the Entry Credits is released. The amount of Factoids varies since the price of Entry Credits per Factoid varies. The Factoid paid out is calculated by dividing the total number of Factoid in the protocol by the number of outstanding Entry Credits. The number of Factoids in the protocol and the number of outstanding Entry Credits are all computable from the Entry Chain and the Factoid Chain. “

Factom can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, Poloniex, Cryptopia, BCEX and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Factom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Factom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Factom using one of the exchanges listed above.

