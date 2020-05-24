FarmaTrust 24-Hour Volume Tops $5.00 (FTT)

FarmaTrust (CURRENCY:FTT) traded up 619.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. One FarmaTrust token can now be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, FarmaTrust has traded up 1,925.4% against the U.S. dollar. FarmaTrust has a total market capitalization of $2.14 million and approximately $5.00 worth of FarmaTrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get FarmaTrust alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00043102 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $332.88 or 0.03699875 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004032 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00055413 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002233 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00030942 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004431 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011081 BTC.

FarmaTrust Token Profile

FarmaTrust (FTT) is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2019. FarmaTrust’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. The official website for FarmaTrust is www.farmatrust.com . FarmaTrust’s official Twitter account is @farmatrust and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FarmaTrust is /r/FarmaTrust and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

FarmaTrust Token Trading

FarmaTrust can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FarmaTrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FarmaTrust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FarmaTrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FarmaTrust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FarmaTrust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.