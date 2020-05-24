Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS) is a leader in environmental and safety solutions. It provides products and services to protect people and the planet. Federal Signal is a leading global designer, manufacturer and supplier of products of and total solutions that serve municipal, governmental, industrial and commercial customers. With manufacturing facilities worldwide, the company operates through the following business segments: Environmental Solutions and Safety and Security Systems. Federal Signal is best known for its variety of emergency lighting, sirens, industrial equipment, and public safety solutions under brands including Federal Signal, Elgin, Guzzler, Jetstream, Vactor and Victor. Federal Signal Corporation is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Sidoti downgraded Federal Signal from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Federal Signal from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of FSS traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.91. 185,128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,749. Federal Signal has a 52 week low of $23.32 and a 52 week high of $35.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.13.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $286.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Federal Signal will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.88%.

In other Federal Signal news, CFO Ian A. Hudson purchased 3,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.15 per share, for a total transaction of $88,671.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 50,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,367,138.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Workman purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.34 per share, with a total value of $151,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 45,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,554.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 9,266 shares of company stock valued at $266,882. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the first quarter worth about $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,301 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the first quarter worth about $109,000. Institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

