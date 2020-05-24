Ferrexpo Plc (LON:FXPO) Receives GBX 157.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Ferrexpo Plc (LON:FXPO) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 157.50 ($2.07).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FXPO shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Ferrexpo in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Ferrexpo from GBX 190 ($2.50) to GBX 130 ($1.71) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ferrexpo from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 190 ($2.50) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th.

Shares of FXPO stock traded down GBX 2.60 ($0.03) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 161.50 ($2.12). 743,894 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,650,000. Ferrexpo has a 12-month low of GBX 94.88 ($1.25) and a 12-month high of GBX 285.50 ($3.76). The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 136.37 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 139.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $946.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.36.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.03%. Ferrexpo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.31%.

About Ferrexpo

Ferrexpo Plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry worldwide. The company operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean going vessel on international sea routes.

