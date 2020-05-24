Ferrexpo Plc (LON:FXPO) Receives GBX 157.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Ferrexpo Plc (LON:FXPO) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 157.50 ($2.07).
A number of equities analysts recently commented on FXPO shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Ferrexpo in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Ferrexpo from GBX 190 ($2.50) to GBX 130 ($1.71) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ferrexpo from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 190 ($2.50) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th.
Shares of FXPO stock traded down GBX 2.60 ($0.03) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 161.50 ($2.12). 743,894 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,650,000. Ferrexpo has a 12-month low of GBX 94.88 ($1.25) and a 12-month high of GBX 285.50 ($3.76). The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 136.37 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 139.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $946.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.36.
About Ferrexpo
Ferrexpo Plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry worldwide. The company operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean going vessel on international sea routes.
