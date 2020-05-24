First Mid-Illinois Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. is a financial holding company. The Company is engaged in the business of banking through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, N.A. It operates in three lines of business: community banking and wealth management through First Mid Bank, and insurance brokerage through First Mid Insurance Group. The company’s deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as NOW accounts. Its loan portfolio primarily comprise commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans. The company also offers estate planning, investment, and farm management services; and employee benefit services. In addition, it provides commercial lines insurance to businesses; and homeowner, automobile, and other types of personal lines insurance to individuals. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc is headquartered in Mattoon, Illinois. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson downgraded shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James upgraded shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and dropped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FMBH traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.21. The stock had a trading volume of 47,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,611. The firm has a market cap of $404.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.83. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares has a twelve month low of $18.60 and a twelve month high of $36.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.29.

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $46.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 million. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 21.84%. Equities analysts forecast that First Mid-Illinois Bancshares will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a yield of 3.3%. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.87%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,476,000 after purchasing an additional 21,115 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 93.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 51,692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 24,980 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 106,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,768,000 after acquiring an additional 29,583 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.12% of the company’s stock.

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

