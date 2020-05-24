Five Point (NYSE:FPH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.31 EPS

Five Point (NYSE:FPH) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.31), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $9.22 million for the quarter. Five Point had a negative return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 21.92%.

FPH opened at $5.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $754.79 million, a PE ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.59. Five Point has a 1 year low of $3.62 and a 1 year high of $9.31.

In other news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp purchased 1,134,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.83 per share, with a total value of $4,345,709.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 4,119,687 shares of company stock valued at $19,017,909 over the last quarter. 4.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FPH has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Five Point from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Five Point from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th.

Five Point Company Profile

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, plans, develops, and owns mixed-use communities in California, the United States. The company operates through four segments: Newhall, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates properties; and provides development management services.

