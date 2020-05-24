Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 2,900 Shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased its holdings in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 341,397 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $16,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,844,934 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,438,915,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189,911 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,406,464 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,060,534,000 after purchasing an additional 763,029 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in TJX Companies by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 14,465,713 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $883,277,000 after purchasing an additional 847,313 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $789,572,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in TJX Companies by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,427,842 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $636,724,000 after buying an additional 759,289 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on TJX. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $68.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on TJX Companies from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.04.

TJX traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,418,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,063,555. The stock has a market cap of $65.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. TJX Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $32.72 and a 12 month high of $64.95.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 4.57%. The company’s revenue was down 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.