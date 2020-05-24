Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) Lifted to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $29.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $21.00.

FOCS has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine lowered Focus Financial Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Focus Financial Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup lowered Focus Financial Partners from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Focus Financial Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.67.

Get Focus Financial Partners alerts:

FOCS traded down $0.61 on Thursday, hitting $27.94. The company had a trading volume of 351,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,299. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.63. Focus Financial Partners has a 1-year low of $12.17 and a 1-year high of $34.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 5.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.38.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $337.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Focus Financial Partners will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOCS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Focus Financial Partners by 37.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,445,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221,202 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Focus Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $14,733,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Focus Financial Partners by 2,327.2% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 490,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,280,000 after acquiring an additional 470,046 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC grew its position in Focus Financial Partners by 24.3% in the first quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 2,342,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,893,000 after acquiring an additional 458,104 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Focus Financial Partners by 134.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 94,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 369,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.28% of the company’s stock.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services.

Recommended Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.