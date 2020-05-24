Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs LLC (NYSE:FTAI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs LLC (NYSE:FTAI) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.14.

Several research firms have recently commented on FTAI. B. Riley decreased their target price on Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Stephens raised their target price on Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from $22.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd.

In related news, CEO Joseph P. Jr. Adams bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.47 per share, with a total value of $52,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $52,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Washington State Investment Bo bought 56,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.81 per share, with a total value of $384,084.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,488,779 shares in the company, valued at $64,618,584.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 101,700 shares of company stock valued at $694,354 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs in the 4th quarter worth about $10,288,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 8,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs in the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. 35.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FTAI traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.04. 678,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 893,624. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $854.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.92. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs has a 1-year low of $3.69 and a 1-year high of $21.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.41.

Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs (NYSE:FTAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.15). Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 37.66%. The company had revenue of $112.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs’s payout ratio is 235.71%.

About Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates in six segments: Aviation Leasing, Offshore Energy, Shipping Containers, Jefferson Terminal, Railroad, and Ports and Terminals.

