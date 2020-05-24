Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. is involved in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant locations. Four Corners is headquartered in Mill Valley, CA. “

FCPT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI started coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Friday, January 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on Four Corners Property Trust from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.80.

FCPT traded down $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 723,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,946. Four Corners Property Trust has a 52-week low of $12.80 and a 52-week high of $32.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a current ratio of 6.16.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.08). Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 45.61% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $42.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Four Corners Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Four Corners Property Trust will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Niccole Stewart sold 1,600 shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $47,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,824.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John S. Moody acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.56 per share, with a total value of $92,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,092 shares in the company, valued at $762,667.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 17,719 shares of company stock worth $319,792 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 134,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after acquiring an additional 4,388 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 422,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,923,000 after acquiring an additional 8,838 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 38,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 20,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

About Four Corners Property Trust

FCPT is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio primarily by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and food industry.

