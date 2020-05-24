FunFair (FUN) Price Up 16.6% Over Last Week

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. During the last seven days, FunFair has traded 16.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One FunFair token can currently be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, ZB.COM, Binance and OKEx. FunFair has a market cap of $19.95 million and $1.17 million worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011063 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.80 or 0.02087038 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00093603 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00181802 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00043149 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000734 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000162 BTC.

About FunFair

FunFair’s launch date was June 15th, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,548,879,189 tokens. FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech . The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech . FunFair’s official website is funfair.io

Buying and Selling FunFair

FunFair can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Binance, C2CX, ABCC, Livecoin, HitBTC, OKEx, Vebitcoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), ZB.COM, Gate.io, LATOKEN, Ethfinex and Radar Relay. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FunFair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FunFair should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FunFair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

