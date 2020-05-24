GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $248.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company. The Company’s operating segment consists of Research and Development and Services. Research and Development segment is engaged in the discovery and development of small molecules. Services segment offers drug discovery products and services. Its products include GLPG0634 for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and other inflammatory diseases, GLPG1205/GLPG1690 for treating inflammatory bowel disease, GSK2586184 for the treatment of chronic immuno-inflammatory diseases and GLPG0974, to prevent free fatty acid-induced activation and migration of neutrophils which are in different clinical trial. Galapagos NV is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on GALAPAGOS NV/S from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on GALAPAGOS NV/S from $302.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded GALAPAGOS NV/S from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised GALAPAGOS NV/S from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $232.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $230.46.

NASDAQ:GLPG traded down $3.90 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $200.20. 242,218 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,038. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $211.64 and its 200-day moving average is $209.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.82 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 9.28, a quick ratio of 9.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. GALAPAGOS NV/S has a 12-month low of $112.00 and a 12-month high of $274.03.

GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $117.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.39 million. GALAPAGOS NV/S had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 15.42%. On average, research analysts expect that GALAPAGOS NV/S will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLPG. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in GALAPAGOS NV/S during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in GALAPAGOS NV/S during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in GALAPAGOS NV/S during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 437.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in GALAPAGOS NV/S during the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. 11.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn's disease, Phase 2/3 trials for ulcerative colitis, and Phase II trials for multiple additional indications; GLPG1690, an autotaxin inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972 that completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106, which is in Phase II trials for atopic dermatitis patients.

