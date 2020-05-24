Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

GMDA opened at $5.30 on Friday. Gamida Cell has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $7.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.98.

GMDA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Gamida Cell from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Gamida Cell from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Gamida Cell from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Gamida Cell in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gamida Cell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.33.

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies to cure cancer, and rare and serious hematologic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is NiCord, a nicotinamide (NAM)-expanded cord blood cell therapy that is in Phase III studies in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase I/II studies in patients with severe aplastic anemia.

