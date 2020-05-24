Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) Upgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GRMN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Garmin from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Garmin from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Garmin from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Cleveland Research upgraded Garmin from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Garmin from $85.00 to $76.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Garmin currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $90.33.

NASDAQ:GRMN traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $83.89. 688,825 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,074,461. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.97. Garmin has a 1 year low of $61.04 and a 1 year high of $105.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $856.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.65 million. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 25.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Garmin will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Matthew Munn sold 2,697 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total value of $249,418.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph J. Hartnett acquired 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.53 per share, with a total value of $48,444.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GRMN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 30.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,012 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,121,000 after acquiring an additional 54,258 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Garmin by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 618 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Garmin by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,533 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Garmin during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Garmin by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 58,402 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835 shares during the period. 47.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

