Gene Source Code Chain (GENE) Price Hits $0.0017

Gene Source Code Chain (CURRENCY:GENE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. One Gene Source Code Chain token can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gene Source Code Chain has a market cap of $623,608.00 and approximately $5.00 worth of Gene Source Code Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Gene Source Code Chain has traded 24.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Gene Source Code Chain Profile

Gene Source Code Chain (GENE) is a token. Its genesis date was December 22nd, 2017. Gene Source Code Chain’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 375,244,800 tokens. Gene Source Code Chain’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1 . Gene Source Code Chain’s official website is www.gscchain.org

Buying and Selling Gene Source Code Chain

Gene Source Code Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

