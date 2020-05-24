General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.74.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GIS shares. Cfra upgraded shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of General Mills from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get General Mills alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GIS traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.96. 2,089,528 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,313,174. The firm has a market cap of $36.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. General Mills has a 1-year low of $46.59 and a 1-year high of $64.31.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 26.40%. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Mills will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 13,729 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $744,111.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,804,795.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 6,187 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total transaction of $370,910.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 134,820 shares in the company, valued at $8,082,459. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,668 shares of company stock worth $8,078,504 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 26,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its position in General Mills by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in General Mills by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

See Also: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.