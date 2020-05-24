Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund trimmed its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 351,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $26,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $859,602,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 85,132,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,531,935,000 after purchasing an additional 8,343,863 shares during the last quarter. Valueworks LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 7,777.5% in the 4th quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 4,919,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,856,556 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,208,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $464,529,000 after buying an additional 2,682,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,962,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,102,252,000 after buying an additional 2,228,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GILD. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.15.

In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 12,264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total value of $982,223.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,896,931.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 13,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.23, for a total transaction of $1,046,628.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,155,372.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 60,585 shares of company stock worth $4,671,283 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GILD traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $73.34. 6,157,451 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,139,120. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.78 and its 200 day moving average is $70.16. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.89 and a fifty-two week high of $85.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.72.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

