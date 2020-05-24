Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $13.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Global Medical REIT Inc. is engaged primarily in the acquisition of licensed, state-of-the-art, purpose-built healthcare facilities and the leasing of these facilities to clinical operators. Global Medical REIT Inc. is based in Denver, United States. “

Get Global Medical REIT alerts:

GMRE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Global Medical REIT from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Global Medical REIT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Global Medical REIT from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. B. Riley raised Global Medical REIT from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, National Securities assumed coverage on Global Medical REIT in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.75.

GMRE stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.12. The company had a trading volume of 221,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,521. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.59. Global Medical REIT has a fifty-two week low of $6.98 and a fifty-two week high of $15.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $500.54 million, a PE ratio of 101.10 and a beta of 0.74.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $21.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.04 million. Research analysts predict that Global Medical REIT will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GMRE. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Global Medical REIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Global Medical REIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Global Medical REIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 87.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. raised its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 39.2% during the first quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 6,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. 59.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Global Medical REIT (GMRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Global Medical REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Medical REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.