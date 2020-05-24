Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Globant (NYSE:GLOB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Globant S.A. is a technology services provider. The Company provides engineering, design, and innovation services for clients. Globant offers content management systems; and e-commerce applications. It is also involved in the provision of data management solutions; and quality assurance engagement strategy, mobile testing, test automation, load and performance testing, and game testing services. It provides various software solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. Globant S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GLOB. Cowen reiterated an outperform rating and set a $140.00 target price (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Globant in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Globant from $165.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Globant from $121.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Globant in a report on Thursday. They issued an overweight rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Globant from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $123.55.

NYSE:GLOB traded up $1.33 on Thursday, reaching $137.00. 294,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,082. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.84 and a beta of 1.28. Globant has a 52 week low of $70.83 and a 52 week high of $141.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.07.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $191.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.24 million. Globant had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 16.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Globant will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLOB. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Globant by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Globant by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new position in shares of Globant during the fourth quarter worth approximately $286,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Globant by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 78,580 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globant during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,508,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globant SA, a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services.

