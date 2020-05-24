Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

GT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Nomura reissued a buy rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Standpoint Research raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Goodyear Tire & Rubber currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.66.

NASDAQ:GT traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.14. 4,619,713 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,508,579. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 2.04. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 52-week low of $4.09 and a 52-week high of $17.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.50.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.48). Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a positive return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,044,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,516 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 11,302,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,814,000 after acquiring an additional 216,414 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 10,672,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,004,000 after acquiring an additional 33,497 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 9,339,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,281,000 after acquiring an additional 494,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,303,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,052,000 after buying an additional 279,349 shares during the period. 80.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. The company offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

