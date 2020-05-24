Grin (GRIN) Price Hits $0.49 on Exchanges

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. During the last seven days, Grin has traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar. Grin has a market capitalization of $20.67 million and approximately $30.61 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grin coin can now be bought for $0.49 or 0.00005399 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, TradeOgre, BitForex and KuCoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001513 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000436 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

Grin (GRIN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 42,613,020 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW . The official website for Grin is grin-tech.org . The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org

Buying and Selling Grin

Grin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, KuCoin, BitForex, TradeOgre, LBank, Bisq and Coinall. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

