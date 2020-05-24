GTT Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

GTT Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.50.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of GTT Communications in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GTT Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of GTT Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of GTT Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of GTT Communications in a research note on Friday, May 8th.

GTT stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.03. 189,122 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,077. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $531.14 million, a P/E ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.50. GTT Communications has a 12-month low of $4.67 and a 12-month high of $26.77.

GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($1.19). The company had revenue of $424.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.93 million. GTT Communications had a negative return on equity of 27.24% and a negative net margin of 9.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.49) EPS. Research analysts predict that GTT Communications will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GTT. Spruce House Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in GTT Communications by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 15,875,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930,000 shares in the last quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in GTT Communications by 7,966.7% in the fourth quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC now owns 867,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,842,000 after acquiring an additional 856,418 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in GTT Communications by 57.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 717,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,708,000 after acquiring an additional 261,905 shares in the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP raised its holdings in GTT Communications by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 1,149,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,048,000 after acquiring an additional 168,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in GTT Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,557,000. 77.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GTT Communications, Inc provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers private, public, and hybrid cloud network solutions; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless Internet access services; managed equipment, security, and hosting services; and voice services consisting of session initiation protocol trunking and hosted private branch exchange services.

