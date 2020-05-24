Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Receives $12.85 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.85.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HBI shares. ValuEngine upgraded Hanesbrands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Hanesbrands from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James started coverage on Hanesbrands in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. B. Riley cut their target price on Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Hanesbrands from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 19,590.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Hanesbrands by 306.6% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,440 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Hanesbrands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

HBI stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.59. 6,856,158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,364,143. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.52. Hanesbrands has a 52 week low of $6.96 and a 52 week high of $17.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.52.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 50.63% and a net margin of 7.75%. The company’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.26%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.09%.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

Further Reading: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.