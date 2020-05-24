Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

HARP has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Harpoon Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.29.

NASDAQ HARP traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.80. 254,672 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,132. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.40 and a quick ratio of 5.40. The company has a market cap of $569.95 million, a PE ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.47. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $10.27 and a 52 week high of $25.00.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 million. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 681.41% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. On average, research analysts predict that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Natalie Sacks sold 4,556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $54,945.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,738.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,701 shares of company stock valued at $299,637. Company insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 92.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead TriTAC product candidate is HPN424 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

