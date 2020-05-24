Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. is a property and casualty insurance holding company. Through its subsidiary, Heritage Property & Casualty Insurance Company, the Company provides personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. is based in Clearwater, Florida. “

Get Heritage Insurance alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on HRTG. TheStreet downgraded shares of Heritage Insurance from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Heritage Insurance from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Heritage Insurance from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Heritage Insurance from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Heritage Insurance presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.60.

Shares of NYSE HRTG traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.87. The stock had a trading volume of 116,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,159. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.23. Heritage Insurance has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $16.38. The firm has a market cap of $334.88 million, a PE ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.66.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Heritage Insurance had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $132.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.39 million. Equities research analysts predict that Heritage Insurance will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Heritage Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.26%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HRTG. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Heritage Insurance by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 585,566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,759,000 after buying an additional 190,008 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Heritage Insurance by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,326,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,914,000 after buying an additional 176,112 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Heritage Insurance by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,006,422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,335,000 after buying an additional 153,465 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Heritage Insurance by 1,172.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 164,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 151,994 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 158,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 64,333 shares during the last quarter. 67.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heritage Insurance Company Profile

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; rental property insurance; and commercial residential insurance in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Rhode Island, and South Carolina, as well as residential wind-only property insurance.

Further Reading: Recession

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heritage Insurance (HRTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.