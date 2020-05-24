Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) in a report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on HGV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Nomura dropped their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $33.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet cut Hilton Grand Vacations from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $43.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hilton Grand Vacations currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.56.

NYSE HGV traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 702,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,269. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.52. Hilton Grand Vacations has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $36.56. The company has a current ratio of 7.59, a quick ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 2.28.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.34). Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 32.55%. The business had revenue of $351.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HGV. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,109 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 237,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,166,000 after purchasing an additional 12,474 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 4th quarter worth $261,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 271,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,327,000 after purchasing an additional 104,032 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 77.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

