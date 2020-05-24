Homeserve (OTCMKTS:HMSVF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Homeserve (OTCMKTS:HMSVF) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

HMSVF has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Homeserve from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Homeserve in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Homeserve in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Homeserve from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy.

HMSVF traded up $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.52. 1,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,160. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.90. Homeserve has a fifty-two week low of $14.00 and a fifty-two week high of $17.29.

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to household customers under the HomeServe brand. It offers plumbing, drainage, electrics, water supply pipe, gas supply pipe, appliance repair, pest infestation, and locksmith services, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning services.

