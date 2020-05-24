HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $77.21 Million

Wall Street analysts expect HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) to announce $77.21 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for HomeStreet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $75.30 million to $80.24 million. HomeStreet reported sales of $69.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HomeStreet will report full year sales of $306.08 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $304.20 million to $309.34 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $284.90 million, with estimates ranging from $277.80 million to $289.41 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for HomeStreet.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. HomeStreet had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $78.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.57 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of HomeStreet in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of HomeStreet in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

In other HomeStreet news, Director Mark Robert Patterson bought 2,252 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.96 per share, for a total transaction of $51,705.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,488.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Douglas Irvine Smith acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.25 per share, with a total value of $174,375.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,768.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 15,062 shares of company stock valued at $346,696 over the last 90 days. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in HomeStreet by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,360,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,252,000 after purchasing an additional 428,889 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in HomeStreet by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 781,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,368,000 after buying an additional 50,916 shares in the last quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in HomeStreet by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC now owns 511,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,364,000 after buying an additional 34,702 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in HomeStreet by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 448,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,256,000 after buying an additional 64,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in HomeStreet by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 356,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,917,000 after buying an additional 9,127 shares in the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HomeStreet stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $22.39. The company had a trading volume of 107,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,169. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $523.84 million, a PE ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 1.05. HomeStreet has a 52 week low of $18.44 and a 52 week high of $35.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. HomeStreet’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Pacific Northwest, California, and Hawaii. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Mortgage Banking.

