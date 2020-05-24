Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $39.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Horace Mann Educators Corporation is a multiline insurance holding company that targets the US educator market. The company and its subsidiaries, Horace Mann Insurance Co., Teachers Insurance Co., Horace Mann Life Insurance Co., and Allegiance Insurance Co., provide retirement annuities, automobile insurance, homeowners insurance, and life insurance to elementary and secondary teachers, administrators, and education support personnel in public and private schools. The company also offers group life and health insurance to school districts. “

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

HMN has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet cut Horace Mann Educators from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine cut Horace Mann Educators from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Horace Mann Educators from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd.

Shares of NYSE HMN traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.17. 127,156 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,143. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. Horace Mann Educators has a 1-year low of $30.48 and a 1-year high of $48.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.33.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $307.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.50 million. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 11.98%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

In other Horace Mann Educators news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $122,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HMN. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 175.1% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 9,249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 5,887 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 170,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,453,000 after buying an additional 65,566 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 68,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after buying an additional 19,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 106,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,634,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through four segments: Property and Casualty, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Horace Mann Educators (HMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.