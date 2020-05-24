Horizen (ZEN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $5.35 Million

Horizen (CURRENCY:ZEN) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. In the last week, Horizen has traded up 7.8% against the US dollar. Horizen has a market capitalization of $54.80 million and approximately $5.35 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for about $6.00 or 0.00066730 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex, DragonEX and Graviex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.12 or 0.00513008 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00097259 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00001058 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000751 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001244 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

Horizen (CRYPTO:ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 9,136,100 coins. The official website for Horizen is horizen.global . Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global . The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

Horizen Coin Trading

Horizen can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, Upbit, DragonEX, Trade Satoshi, Binance, BiteBTC, Cryptopia, Graviex, OKEx and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

