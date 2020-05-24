Huobi Token 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $105.97 Million (HT)

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 24th. Huobi Token has a market cap of $861.77 million and $105.97 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Huobi Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.87 or 0.00043190 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Huobi, DDEX and LBank. Over the last seven days, Huobi Token has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000838 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $331.05 or 0.03694482 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004046 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00055493 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002223 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00030871 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004436 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011168 BTC.

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001866 BTC.

About Huobi Token

Huobi Token (CRYPTO:HT) is a token. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 222,668,093 tokens. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro . The official website for Huobi Token is www.hbg.com . The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal

Buying and Selling Huobi Token

Huobi Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Huobi, Bibox, DDEX and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Huobi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

