HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $20.00 price objective on the stock.

HUYA has been the topic of several other reports. China Renaissance Securities raised shares of HUYA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HUYA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of HUYA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of HUYA from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of HUYA in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. HUYA has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.70.

HUYA traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.54. 6,527,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,968,752. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.54. HUYA has a 1-year low of $11.78 and a 1-year high of $28.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.40 and a beta of 0.87.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $1.01. HUYA had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HUYA will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUYA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in HUYA by 28.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after buying an additional 21,299 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in HUYA in the fourth quarter valued at about $317,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in HUYA in the fourth quarter valued at about $655,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in HUYA in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in HUYA by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 83,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 5,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.56% of the company’s stock.

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company also provides advertising and online game-related services. As of December 31, 2017, its live streaming content covered approximately 2,600 games, including mobile, PC, and console games.

