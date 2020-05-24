INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A., is a fashion retailer operating worldwide. The company also involves in the business of textile designing, manufacturing, and distribution. It welcomes its shoppers at its various store formats, such as Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home and Uterqüe . It has several stores in several countries. Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. is headquartered in Arteixo, Spain. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR in a report on Thursday. Citigroup cut shares of INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a top pick rating on shares of INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.00.

IDEXY stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.68. The company had a trading volume of 161,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,774. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.85 and a 200 day moving average of $15.15. INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $10.13 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00.

INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.38 billion during the quarter. INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 27.47%. As a group, equities analysts predict that INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR Company Profile

Industria de Diseño Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. The company operates 7,490 physical stores in 96 markets; and online stores in 156 markets.

