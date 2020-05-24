Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “INDUSTRIAS BACHOO began its operations in 1952 in the state of Sonora, Mexico, and has since grown into the country’s undisputed leader in poultry production and one of the wold’s top ten producer. It also produces and distributes eggs, swine and balanced feed. It is a vertically integrated company, with a nationwide distribution network and processing plants operating in conjunction with over 600 facilities located throughout Mexico. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on IBA. TheStreet lowered Industrias Bachoco from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine lowered Industrias Bachoco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Industrias Bachoco from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th.

IBA stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,674. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Industrias Bachoco has a 1 year low of $28.04 and a 1 year high of $57.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.64.

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $1.34. Industrias Bachoco had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $661.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.02 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Industrias Bachoco will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.3291 per share. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. Industrias Bachoco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.46%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Industrias Bachoco during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Industrias Bachoco during the 4th quarter valued at about $797,000. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Industrias Bachoco by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 75,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its holdings in Industrias Bachoco by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 108,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Industrias Bachoco by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 121,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,334,000 after acquiring an additional 29,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

Industrias Bachoco Company Profile

Industrias Bachoco, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a poultry producer in Mexico and the United States. The company operates in two segment, Poultry and Others It is primarily involved in the breeding, processing, and marketing of chicken, eggs, swine, balanced animal feed, and other meat products.

