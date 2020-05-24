Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $86.61.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Ingersoll-Rand from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Ingersoll-Rand from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Ingersoll-Rand from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:IR traded down $0.87 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.54. 2,312,013 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,797,357. The company has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 71.35, a P/E/G ratio of 359.90 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.95 and a 200 day moving average of $92.49. Ingersoll-Rand has a 52-week low of $17.01 and a 52-week high of $38.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 63.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ingersoll-Rand will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total transaction of $1,634,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,925.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand during the 4th quarter worth $116,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand during the 4th quarter valued at about $708,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter.

Ingersoll-Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

