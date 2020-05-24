Ink Protocol (XNK) Price Hits $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. Over the last seven days, Ink Protocol has traded up 26.4% against the US dollar. Ink Protocol has a total market cap of $162,124.96 and $8,879.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ink Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including Bibox, Bancor Network, COSS and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ink Protocol Token Profile

Ink Protocol was first traded on November 15th, 2017. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 392,337,026 tokens. Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound . The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ink Protocol is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . The official website for Ink Protocol is paywithink.com

Buying and Selling Ink Protocol

Ink Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bancor Network, COSS, CoinBene and Bibox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ink Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

