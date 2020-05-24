Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Price Target Raised to $100.00

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) had its target price lifted by Compass Point from $75.00 to $100.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Compass Point currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum started coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued a hold rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $69.50 to $83.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Monday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $104.25.
Shares of IIPR traded up $2.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $82.88. 224,128 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,953. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 292.08, a quick ratio of 292.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.67. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 12 month low of $40.21 and a 12 month high of $139.53.
In related news, Director Gary A. Kreitzer purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.60 per share, with a total value of $117,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,695. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary A. Curran purchased 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.16 per share, for a total transaction of $52,620.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,805 shares in the company, valued at $126,638.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,351,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,059,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 60.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Innovative Industrial Properties
Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.
