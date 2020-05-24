Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Price Target Raised to $100.00

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) had its target price lifted by Compass Point from $75.00 to $100.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Compass Point currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum started coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued a hold rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $69.50 to $83.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Monday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $104.25.

Shares of IIPR traded up $2.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $82.88. 224,128 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,953. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 292.08, a quick ratio of 292.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.67. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 12 month low of $40.21 and a 12 month high of $139.53.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $21.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 53.76% and a return on equity of 6.14%. As a group, analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gary A. Kreitzer purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.60 per share, with a total value of $117,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,695. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary A. Curran purchased 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.16 per share, for a total transaction of $52,620.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,805 shares in the company, valued at $126,638.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,351,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,059,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 60.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

