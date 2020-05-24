Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ (INO) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $17.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Benchmark started coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They set a buy rating on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.45.

INO stock traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $14.08. 16,072,802 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,361,176. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.91 and a 12-month high of $19.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 8.53 and a current ratio of 8.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 1.34.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 166.85% and a negative net margin of 4,700.42%. The business had revenue of $1.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David B. Weiner sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total value of $32,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 828,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,722,645.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Weiner sold 2,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total value of $28,463.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 827,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,794,272.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,404 shares of company stock worth $100,073 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 568.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,683 shares during the last quarter. 26.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies and vaccines to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells, as well as is intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza.

