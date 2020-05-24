Insteel Industries Inc (NASDAQ:IIIN) Given $19.00 Average Target Price by Analysts

Insteel Industries Inc (NASDAQ:IIIN) has received a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. Insteel Industries’ rating score has improved by 33.3% from 90 days ago as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $19.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Insteel Industries an industry rank of 209 out of 254 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IIIN. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Insteel Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Sidoti boosted their price target on shares of Insteel Industries from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IIIN. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,006,000 after buying an additional 2,598 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Insteel Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,583,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Insteel Industries by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 7,204 shares during the period. Private Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Insteel Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $484,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Insteel Industries by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares during the period. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ IIIN traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,962. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.57. Insteel Industries has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $26.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.47 and a beta of 1.94.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $114.86 million for the quarter. Insteel Industries had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 2.16%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th.

Insteel Industries Company Profile

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers pre-stressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

