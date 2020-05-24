INT Chain Market Cap Hits $5.57 Million (INT)

INT Chain (CURRENCY:INT) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. One INT Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0124 or 0.00000138 BTC on popular exchanges including Ethfinex, Allcoin, OKEx and OKEx Korea. INT Chain has a total market capitalization of $5.57 million and $5.14 million worth of INT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, INT Chain has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00043232 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $333.78 or 0.03714387 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004014 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00055723 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002226 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00031002 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004448 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011197 BTC.

INT Chain Coin Profile

INT Chain (CRYPTO:INT) is a coin. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. INT Chain’s total supply is 960,329,508 coins and its circulating supply is 449,560,377 coins. INT Chain’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN . INT Chain’s official website is intchain.io . The Reddit community for INT Chain is /r/int_chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

INT Chain Coin Trading

INT Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin, CoinEgg, OKEx, OKEx Korea and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INT Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INT Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy INT Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

