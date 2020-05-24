Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $0.50 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Inuvo is an Internet marketing and technology company that delivers purchase-ready customers to advertisers through a broad network of websites and applications reaching both desktop and mobile devices. They deliver content and targeted advertisements over the internet and generate revenue when an end user clicks on the advertisements they delivered. They manage their business as two segments, the Partner Network and the Owned and Operated Network. The Partner Network delivers advertisements to their partners’ websites and applications on desktop, tablet and mobile devices. Their proprietary technology platform allows for targeted distribution of advertisements at a scale that measures in the hundreds of millions of advertisements delivered monthly. The Owned and Operated Network designs, builds and markets consumer websites and applications. This segment consists of their mobile-ready ALOT websites and is focused on providing engaging content to their users. “

Get Inuvo alerts:

Shares of Inuvo stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.39. 1,325,516 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,548,231. Inuvo has a one year low of $0.09 and a one year high of $0.93.

Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $14.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.22 million.

In other news, CEO Richard K. Howe acquired 634,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.18 per share, with a total value of $114,171.48. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,808,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,445.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick Terrell acquired 314,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.18 per share, for a total transaction of $56,571.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,331,980 shares in the company, valued at $239,756.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Inuvo stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Inuvo Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,018,716 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,339,285 shares during the quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 8.20% of Inuvo worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Inuvo Company Profile

Inuvo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a technology company, provides data-driven platforms that automatically identify and message online audiences across video, mobile, connected TV, display, and social and native devices, channels, and formats in the United States. The company's digital marketplace allows advertisers and publishers the opportunity to buy and sell advertising space in real time.

Recommended Story: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inuvo (INUV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inuvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inuvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.