Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $138.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “iRhythm Technologies, Inc. is a digital healthcare company. It focuses on the provision of ambulatory electrocardiogram, monitoring for patients at risk for arrhythmias primarily in the United States. The company offers ZIO Service, a platform which provides wearable biosensor with cloud-based data analytics that distill data from heartbeats into clinically actionable information. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Get Irhythm Technologies alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Irhythm Technologies from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub raised Irhythm Technologies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Irhythm Technologies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Irhythm Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Irhythm Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Irhythm Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $131.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRTC traded up $4.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $126.61. The stock had a trading volume of 327,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,468. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -57.81 and a beta of 1.38. Irhythm Technologies has a 1-year low of $56.24 and a 1-year high of $136.55.

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $63.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.40 million. Irhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 49.99% and a negative net margin of 24.34%. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Irhythm Technologies will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Irhythm Technologies news, Director Ralph Snyderman sold 250 shares of Irhythm Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.55, for a total value of $33,637.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,256 shares in the company, valued at $572,644.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin M. King sold 4,218 shares of Irhythm Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $337,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 244,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,543,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 160,090 shares of company stock worth $17,353,844. 3.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000.

Irhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Irhythm Technologies (IRTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Irhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Irhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.