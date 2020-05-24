James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $17.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “JAMES HARDI-ADR pioneered the development of fibre cement technology in the 1980’s. They have many product applications including: External siding, trim and fascia, ceiling lining and flooring, partitioning, decorative columns, fencing and drainage pipes. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on JHX. Credit Suisse Group raised James Hardie Industries from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised James Hardie Industries from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered James Hardie Industries from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. CLSA raised James Hardie Industries from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised James Hardie Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of JHX traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.76. The stock had a trading volume of 30,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,728. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.35. James Hardie Industries has a 12-month low of $8.98 and a 12-month high of $22.13.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in James Hardie Industries by 21.2% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,561,723 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,709,000 after acquiring an additional 273,181 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in James Hardie Industries by 45.2% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 544,503 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,523,000 after acquiring an additional 169,567 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in James Hardie Industries by 4,594.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 63,610 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 62,255 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in James Hardie Industries by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 398,585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,828,000 after acquiring an additional 27,038 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in James Hardie Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement siding and backer board products. It operates through North America Fiber Cement, International Fiber Cement, Other Businesses, and Research and Development segments. The company offers fiber cement interior linings, exterior siding products, fiberglass windows, and related accessories products; fiber cement building materials for a range of applications, including external siding, internal walls, floors, ceilings, soffits, trim, fencing, decking, and facades; floor underlayments; planks, which are used in external siding; flat panels for internal and external wall linings; gypsum fiber boards; and cement-bonded boards.

